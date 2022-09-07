National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11

The Outdoor Youth Challenge will take place Saturday and Sunday. Youth ages 6-18 may participate and will be eligible to win prizes, including a lifetime hunting and fishing license and hunting and fishing-related items. Additionally, youth 11-18 years of age who would like to compete can participate in five scored competitive events including casting for accuracy, archery, .22 rifle, muzzleloader and shotgun (skeet) shooting. Youths winning the junior group (ages 11-14) or senior group (ages 15-18) will win conservation camp scholarships each day and be recognized at the Sunday afternoon awards ceremony. You must complete at least ten (10) of the events to be eligible for the prize drawings. You must be present at the drawing to claim a prize.



Seminars on taxidermy, snakes, turkey calling, waterfowl hunting with dogs, training in hunter safety and other outdoor skills will be presented each day. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.



In addition to the National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration, the festival will have many hunting and fishing vendors, and opportunities for guests to enjoy ziplining, canopy tours, the third largest shooting sports range in the country, the second largest outdoor skatepark and more than 70 miles of bike and ATV trails.



This year at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, you can park and walk a short distance to our vendors or take a new loop shuttle to new and exciting youth challenge events. This shuttle will run from the Parking Area, Outdoor Youth Challenge, Shooting Range, and a stop at the GNCC racing event. Another shuttle will run to the Big Zipline and the Fork in the Road Diner. Shuttles will run constantly starting 8:30am until close.



Staff from the Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources, Law Enforcement and State Parks sections will be available throughout the weekend to assist visitors in learning skills and to answer any questions visitors may have.