National Park Service Seeks Proposals to Lease Historic Dun Glen Structures

Three historic properties in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve are being offered together for lease.

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — The National Park Service is accepting proposals for the lease of three historic structures in the Dun Glen area of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The properties include the Dun Glen Ark, Mini-Ark, and Boat Rack. All three structures are being offered collectively through a Request for Proposals (RFP).

Interested individuals or organizations must submit proposals that meet the requirements outlined in the RFP. Submissions must be received no later than 1 p.m. on January 15, 2027, to be considered for a lease.

The National Park Service leases both historic and non-historic properties within national parks, allowing certain uses of the properties under established agreements.

Rental rates are determined through appraisals to establish fair market value.

According to the National Park Service, revenue generated through leasing agreements may be used to support historic preservation projects, capital improvements, and maintenance of historic properties.

The leasing program provides an opportunity for outside parties to help maintain and preserve structures within the national park while supporting their continued use.

The complete Request for Proposals, including lease requirements and submission instructions, is available on the park’s website.

For more information:

RFP Details: New River Gorge National Park Leasing Opportunities

Email: NERI_leasing@nps.gov

Those interested in receiving updates or modifications to the RFP may request placement on the park’s notification mailing list by contacting the leasing office.