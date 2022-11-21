National Park Service to hold open house for the proposed demolition of non-historic structures within New River Gorge NP&P 

Glen Jean, W.Va. — The National Park Service (NPS) invites interested members of the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Glen Jean Bank in Glen Jean, W.Va. At the open house, the NPS will provide information regarding its proposal to demolish 16 deteriorating and non-historic excess structures in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The NPS proposal includes removing the hazardous structures, disposing of all associated building debris, and restoring the sites to a condition consistent with their natural surroundings which will provide visitors with additional recreational opportunities.



Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, the project to remove unnecessary structures will address deferred maintenance needs and eliminate approximately $800,000 in yearly maintenance and law enforcement costs, allowing staff and financial resources to focus attention on maintaining other facilities and resources that park visitors can enjoy. Many of the buildings and structures came into the possession of the NPS through land acquisition within established park boundaries. Most were not intended for occupation or use and are now abandoned, dilapidated, overgrown safety hazards that are vulnerable to trespassing and vandalism and a burden to maintain.

The structures/areas to be removed through this project are:

Ajax Mines Grounds (Items to be removed include large pipes, mechanical apparatus, and fences)