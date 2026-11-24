Nearly one in four Black mothers surveyed nationwide said they couldn’t schedule their first prenatal appointment as early as they wanted. The survey also found that most respondents who reported symptoms of anxiety or depression went without treatment during pregnancy or after childbirth.

The Listening to Black Mothers survey gathered responses from more than 1,600 Black mothers of infants and toddlers across the country. More than four in 10 respondents said they did not feel heard by their care team, and nearly half said they felt judged by someone providing their care.

Amani Echols, a senior maternal health policy analyst with the National Partnership for Women & Families, said the number of mothers whose mental health needs went untreated stood out. Among respondents who reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, 58% received no treatment during pregnancy. After childbirth, 53% of those who reported symptoms went without treatment.

In West Virginia, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Nov. 9 that the state secured more than $202 million in second-year funding through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. That brings West Virginia’s two-year total to more than $401 million. The governor’s office said projects already underway include efforts to restore maternity services and expand access through mobile clinics and telehealth.

In Greenbrier County, Vandalia Health and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine are working together to bring labor and delivery services back to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. The governor’s office said the project represents an investment of nearly $4 million.