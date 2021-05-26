National Travel Show Broadcasts from the Greenbrier – WWNR

RMWorldTravel’s “Let’s Go America! Tour” kicked-off in grand fashion with a visit to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia and the Greenbrier Resort — aka America’s Resort!

Broadcasting live on-location from this one-of-a-kind American treasure — that truly offers something for every type of traveler — on 22 May 2021, America’s #1 Travel Radio Show delivered another big show featuring The Greenbrier and overall Mountain State, during the “Fastest 2 Hours in Travel.”

22 May 2021 – RMWorldTravel ~ Let’s Go America! Tour @ The Greenbrier Resort

Topics & Guests on this hour of RMWorldTravel with Robert & Mary Carey and Rudy Maxa include:

Seg 1 – Robert & Mary and Rudy Show Open, kick-off of “Let’s Go America! Tour” Stop #1 — banter and Roundtable News

Seg 2 – Dr. Bob Conte, historian at America’s Resort aka The Greenbrier helps share some of its fascinating history you’ll experience that dates back to 1778

Seg 3 – West Virginia native Homer Hickam jumps aboard to talk about “Rocket Boys” and the influences his roots have had on his life

Seg 4 – Robert & Mary and Rudy connect with 3 of our West Virginia affiliates to discuss their communities and passions for the Mountain State

Seg 5 – Robert & Mary and Rudy connect with 3 of our West Virginia affiliates to discuss their communities and passions for the Mountain State (continued)



— Topics & Guests on this hour of RMWorldTravel with Robert & Mary Carey and Rudy Maxa include:

Seg 1 – Robert & Mary and Rudy Show Open with banter and fun facts on the Mint Julep, Carnegie Hall, The Coolest Small Town in America and more

Seg 2 – Greenbrier Resort Executive Chef Bryan Skelding talks the 20 unique food/dining experiences available on-property, talks team and shares a recipe

Seg 3 – Over 50 different activities await you at the Greenbrier Resort and Cam Huffman offers insights into their diversity and popularity

Seg 4 – West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s Michael Lipton weighs-in on the range of music his State has created and how it’s celebrated at this museum

Seg 5 – If you love golf like Robert, the Greenbrier Resort offers 5 renowned courses to test your skills, and VP of Golf Robert Harris offers details

