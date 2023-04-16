National Volunteer Week: These community heroes are the  true heart of the American Red Cross 

Please help — become a Red Cross volunteer today

CHARLESTON, WVA, 3 — Sunday is the start of National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross, Central Appalachia Region is recognizing the work of the selfless individuals here in the Central & Southern West Virginia area who generously give their valuable time to support people in need.

Across the country, more than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters of all sizes; supporting the collection of blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; supporting members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.

Last year, Central & Southern WVA Red Cross volunteers assisted nearly 300 families affected by disaster providing food, shelter, comfort, and hope. They trained more than 7,000 people in lifesaving skills and provided 800 services to military members, veterans, and their families.

“National Volunteer Week is time to honor these community heroes for their constant service and support,” said Erica Mani, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross Central Appalachia Region. “They are the true heart of the Red Cross.”

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Volunteers are more critical than ever as the climate crisis worsens and the need for shelter, hot meals, health services, emotional support grows. The Red Cross is now launching nearly twice as many relief operations for major disasters than we did a decade ago, and with hurricane and wildfire seasons on the horizon, we have a critical need to fill vital volunteer positions.

Disaster Action Team Member: As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, you can be a source of refuge and support when it’s needed most. From home fires to storms, unexpected emergencies happen every day, but you can help as a Red Cross volunteer.

Shelter Services : Support the day-to-day activities within an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided.

Support the day-to-day activities within an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided. Disaster Health Services: These valuable volunteers use their professional skills as licensed healthcare providers to deliver hands-on care to people in shelters. There is also a need for Mental Health Services volunteers.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started today. Training is free, but the hope you provide as a Red Cross volunteer to people in need is priceless. Join us at a virtual volunteer information session on Tuesday, April 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. ET, to learn more about our most-needed volunteer positions and talk with a Red Cross representative. Register today .