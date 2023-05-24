Nation’s first statewide waterfall trail gets nine new stops

CHARLESTON, WV – Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Jim Justice today announced a major expansion of the popular West Virginia Waterfall Trail. The trail now has nine new stops, bringing the total up to 38 for those looking to explore cascades across the Mountain State. Since its launch last June, the statewide wonder has received over 35,000 participant check-ins with visitors from 49 states and 15 countries.



The trail has received rave reviews which inspired the Department of Tourism to ask West Virginians to help identify new waterfalls. Those nominations led to the addition of several new falls, which will allow those who have already started their adventures to keep exploring.



One of those dedicated “waterfall wanderers” – as the Department of Tourism calls them – is Veronica Lewis. Veronica, a mother of two from Jackson County, has visited more than 20 falls with her two daughters.



“I’ve had the joy of exploring many of West Virginia’s waterfalls and thanks to the Waterfall Trail, my love of exploring the outdoors is something I’m able to share with my daughters as a family,” said Lewis. “Governor Justice’s expansion of the Waterfall Trail will be a great way for more families to take advantage of every bit of the natural beauty and wonder available to us throughout Almost Heaven.”