Radio and television programming will be briefly interrupted at approximately 2:20 p.m. No action is required by the public.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Radio and television audiences across West Virginia and the rest of the country can expect a brief interruption in regular programming Tuesday, Nov. 17, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducts a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System.

The test is scheduled for approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video services will interrupt normal programming to transmit a test message.

The alert will clearly identify itself as a test. No action is required by the public.

Regular programming will resume once the test is complete.

Why is FEMA conducting the test?

The Emergency Alert System is a national public warning network involving thousands of broadcasters and television providers.

The system allows the president to communicate with the American public during a national emergency and provides a means of distributing critical emergency information.

Nationwide tests help FEMA identify technical problems and evaluate whether the system is functioning properly before an actual emergency occurs.

“During an emergency, every second is crucial,” FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton said. “FEMA’s alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe.”

Federal law requires FEMA to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years.

What should listeners and viewers expect?

At approximately 2:20 p.m., listeners and viewers may hear or see the familiar Emergency Alert System tones, followed by a message explaining that the alert is only a test.

The interruption is expected to be brief, and normal programming will resume afterward.

The test will affect participating broadcast and video distribution systems nationwide, including those serving Southern West Virginia.

The announcement does not specify a separate test alert for cellular phones.

Backup date scheduled

If the nationwide test cannot take place Tuesday, FEMA has designated Thursday, Dec. 3, as the backup date.

Additional information is available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency at FEMA.gov.