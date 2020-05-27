69.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:37pm

Navarro blasts Biden, accuses ex-VP of spending Obama years ‘toadying up and kowtowing’ to China

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Joe Biden Tuesday of spending his entire tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president “toadying up and kowtowing to the Chinese” in response to the Biden campaign’s claims President Trump’s actions fueled the economic crisis initially caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“To Brother Joe, I guess he forgot the eight years he was toadying up and kowtowing to the Chinese,” Navarro told “The Story,” “and of course he is not going to basically hold China accountable for this pandemic.”

BIDEN ARGUES TRUMP’S POLICIES FUELED CORONAVIRUS ECONOMIC DISASTER

“This is what astonishes me,” Navarro added, “the evidence is overwhelming that the Chinese Communist Party foisted this pandemic on the world, destroyed trillions of dollars of wealth and they killed close to 100,000 Americans so far.”

Turning to the economy, Navarro told host Martha MacCallum that he expected a “steady trend upward” as states reopen more and more of their economies throughout the summer.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“What this president cares about and what I care about is not Wall Street, it’s Main Street,” he said. “What I see, basically, as we open up this economy, we are going to have to do it gradually because of the social distancing, but we are going to be doing that.

“I think that what matters here are trends,” Navarro concluded. “We basically crashed to a stop and now I think what you are going to see is a steady trend upward.”

The trade adviser emphasized that a key part of any long-term recovry must be a systematic return of manufacturing to American shores.



