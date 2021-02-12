Navigating out of a Pandemic –

A Conversation with Dr. Ayne Amjad

Written and Produced by Lola Rizer

Dr. Ayne Amjad serves as Commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, and as the West Virginia State Health Officer. We recently had a chance to talk with her about the vaccination rollout in West Virginia and what to expect in the coming months.

She assumed the post in July as cases continued to climb, Dr. Amjad had to hit the ground running. Now she and the state’s COVID-19 Response team have brought the state to the forefront of COVID-19 Vaccine rollout nationwide.

In a conversation with.. Dr. Amjad is cautiously optimistic as warmer months are ahead and vaccines are moving into the state, that residents will be able to get out more this spring to visit family and friends. All with masks, of course.

Listen to the full conversation here:

http://wwnrradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/A-Conversation-with-Dr.-Ayne-Amjad.mp3

**This interview was recorded January 21, 2021

The state is now offering vaccination clinics in all 55 counties of the state weekly. But without a solid stockpile to draw from the challenges are daily, and she asks that residents be patient and kind.

The state recently rolled out an online pre-registration system. “So when people call it will register peoples names in a priority fashion agewise so, that is going to help people as well,” said Dr. Amjad.

Amjad went on to say that “It’s a time-consuming process. We do pivot a lot, change a lot, we do realize that people are anxious to get the vaccine which is rightfully so. people have been dying they are suffering and lonely at home, but we are moving as fast as we can with the information that we have.”

Anyone over the age of 16 can register in the online system, you can also see an up to date schedule of vaccination clinics at vaccinate.wv.gov

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.