31.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 13, 2021 5:08am

Navigating out of a Pandemic – A Conversation with Dr. Ayne Amjad

By Lola Rizer
LocalNewsPolitics

Navigating out of a Pandemic –
A Conversation with Dr. Ayne Amjad

Written and Produced by Lola Rizer

Dr. Ayne Amjad serves as Commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, and as the West Virginia State Health Officer. We recently had a chance to talk with her about the vaccination rollout in West Virginia and what to expect in the coming months.

She assumed the post in July as cases continued to climb, Dr. Amjad had to hit the ground running. Now she and the state’s COVID-19 Response team have brought the state to the forefront of COVID-19 Vaccine rollout nationwide.

In a conversation with.. Dr. Amjad is cautiously optimistic as warmer months are ahead and vaccines are moving into the state, that residents will be able to get out more this spring to visit family and friends. All with masks, of course.

Listen to the full conversation here: 

**This interview was recorded January 21, 2021

The state is now offering vaccination clinics in all 55 counties of the state weekly. But without a solid stockpile to draw from the challenges are daily, and she asks that residents be patient and kind.

The state recently rolled out an online pre-registration system. “So when people call it will register peoples names in a priority fashion agewise so, that is going to help people as well,” said Dr. Amjad.

Amjad went on to say that “It’s a time-consuming process. We do pivot a lot, change a lot, we do realize that people are anxious to get the vaccine which is rightfully so. people have been dying they are suffering and lonely at home, but we are moving as fast as we can with the information that we have.”

Anyone over the age of 16 can register in the online system, you can also see an up to date schedule of vaccination clinics at vaccinate.wv.gov

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

 

Recent Articles

Trump calls on FBI, DOJ to investigate 'rigged election'

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures that the Justice Department is "missing in action" on claims of election fraud. Subscribe to...
Read more

The Beckley Success Closet is Open!

Local Lola Rizer -
0
The Beckley Success Closet is Open! Written and Produced by Erin Stone On Friday, February 5th, Beckley welcomed a new community-based project. The Beckley Success Closet...
Read more

FROM A COAL CAMP TO THE GRAND OLE OPRY AND BEYOND . . . AN APPALACHIAN DREAMER TELLS HIS STORY.

Local Lola Rizer -
0
FROM A COAL CAMP TO THE GRAND OLE OPRY AND BEYOND . . . AN APPALACHIAN DREAMER TELLS HIS STORY. By Warren Ellison. Listen to...
Read more

Navigating out of a Pandemic – A Conversation with Dr. Ayne Amjad

Local Lola Rizer -
0
Navigating out of a Pandemic - A Conversation with Dr. Ayne Amjad Written and Produced by Lola Rizer Dr. Ayne Amjad serves as Commissioner for the West...
Read more

McConnell tries to minimize harm from Trump: WSJ

News WWNR -
0
The Wall Street Journal Associate Editor John Bussey weighs in. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump calls on FBI, DOJ to investigate 'rigged election'

WWNR -
0
President Trump said during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures that the Justice Department is "missing in action" on claims of election fraud. Subscribe to...
Read more
Local

The Beckley Success Closet is Open!

Lola Rizer -
0
The Beckley Success Closet is Open! Written and Produced by Erin Stone On Friday, February 5th, Beckley welcomed a new community-based project. The Beckley Success Closet...
Read more
Local

FROM A COAL CAMP TO THE GRAND OLE OPRY AND BEYOND . . . AN APPALACHIAN DREAMER TELLS HIS STORY.

Lola Rizer -
0
FROM A COAL CAMP TO THE GRAND OLE OPRY AND BEYOND . . . AN APPALACHIAN DREAMER TELLS HIS STORY. By Warren Ellison. Listen to...
Read more
News

McConnell tries to minimize harm from Trump: WSJ

WWNR -
0
The Wall Street Journal Associate Editor John Bussey weighs in. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX...
Read more
News

Jim Jordan, GOP Reps blast Dem opening arguments in Senate trial

WWNR -
0
Jim Jordan along with GOP Representatives Mark Meadows, Stefanik and others respond to the first day of the House managers' opening arguments in the...
Read more
News

Federal judge in TX rejects GOP attempt to throw out 'drive-thru' ballots

WWNR -
0
Federal Judge rules against Republican case to throw out 127K votes cast in drive-in ballots in Harris County, TX. #FoxNews Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap