28.8 F
Beckley
Friday, December 18, 2020 7:36pm

NBA GMs pick Los Angeles Lakers to defend championship in survey

By WWNR
NewsSports


3:58 PM ET

  • Tim BontempsESPN

The Los Angeles Lakers will repeat as NBA champions, according to a survey of NBA general managers.

That prediction was one of many takeaways from NBA.com’s annual survey of all 30 front offices before the start of the new season. The survey featured 33 questions, ranging from what player would they choose to begin a franchise with to the best player at each position to who will win this year’s Most Valuable Player award.

But one of the most lopsided answers of the entire survey was to the first question: Who will win the title this season?

Eighty-one percent of respondents said the Lakers would repeat in 2021, with the only other team to receive multiple votes being the rival LA Clippers, who got 11% of the vote. The only other teams selected were the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, fresh off signing a five-year supermax extension to stay with the Bucks, was picked to win a third straight league MVP award — something that hasn’t been done since Larry Bird pulled it off from 1984 to 1986.

League executives predict it to be a wide-open race, however, as Antetokounmpo received only 32% of the vote, while five other players — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (21%), Lakers forwards Anthony Davis and LeBron James (18%), Nets forward Kevin Durant (7%), and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (4%) — also received votes.

Antetokounmpo and Doncic, meanwhile, also were favorites among GMs when asked what player they would pick to start a franchise with. Both players received 43% of the vote, while Davis received 7%. To show how much respect Doncic has earned over the past year, Antetokounmpo was last year’s runaway winner with 86%.

The league’s GMs voted the best player at each position to be Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30%), Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (68%), James (57%) at small forward, Antetokounmpo (46%) at power forward and Jokic (50%) at center.

They also determined that the Lakers (37%) had the best offseason and rated guard Chris Paul going to the Phoenix Suns (44%) as the single best move and forward Gordon Hayward going to the Charlotte Hornets (54%) as the most surprising.

In addition, GMs favored Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (39%) to win Rookie of the Year and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra (46%) to be named the league’s best coach. The most promising young core of players nod went to the New Orleans Pelicans (41%).



Source link

Recent Articles

Staffers at Stanford hospital protest against vaccines given to non-frontline workers

News WWNR -
0
Physicians at California's Stanford Medical Center accused administrators on Friday of prioritizing non-frontline health care workers for the coronavirus vaccine instead of those...
Read more

NBA GMs pick Los Angeles Lakers to defend championship in survey

News WWNR -
0
3:58 PM ETTim BontempsESPN The Los Angeles Lakers will repeat as NBA champions, according to a survey of NBA general managers.That prediction was...
Read more

Minnesota bar sued by state over indoor dining refuses to close

News WWNR -
0
A Minnesota restaurant is being sued by the state for flouting coronavirus restrictions and refusing to halt in-person dining operations. State Attorney General Keith...
Read more

White House press secretary says sensationalism drives too journalists

News WWNR -
0
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a frequent target of news media criticism, says some of the journalists she deals with are "driven by sensationalism."Others,...
Read more

Kamala Harris headed to Georgia to hold runoff rallies on Monday

News WWNR -
0
Less than a week after President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in Georgia on behalf of the two Democratic candidates in the state’s twin Jan. 5...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Staffers at Stanford hospital protest against vaccines given to non-frontline workers

WWNR -
0
Physicians at California's Stanford Medical Center accused administrators on Friday of prioritizing non-frontline health care workers for the coronavirus vaccine instead of those...
Read more
News

Minnesota bar sued by state over indoor dining refuses to close

WWNR -
0
A Minnesota restaurant is being sued by the state for flouting coronavirus restrictions and refusing to halt in-person dining operations. State Attorney General Keith...
Read more
News

White House press secretary says sensationalism drives too journalists

WWNR -
0
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a frequent target of news media criticism, says some of the journalists she deals with are "driven by sensationalism."Others,...
Read more
News

Kamala Harris headed to Georgia to hold runoff rallies on Monday

WWNR -
0
Less than a week after President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in Georgia on behalf of the two Democratic candidates in the state’s twin Jan. 5...
Read more
Money

Lizhi Seeks In-Car Collaborations To Reignite Growth (NASDAQ:LIZI)

WWNR -
0
Quick Take Lizhi (LIZI) went public in January, 2020, raising approximately $45 million in gross proceeds from its U.S. IPO of ADSs. The...
Read more
video
News

Hannity unveils his plan to re-open New York City

WWNR -
0
At least 50 percent of the workforce should continue working at home, which will contribute to social distancing on the streets and in the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap