50 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 23, 2020 6:55pm

NBA postpones Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets game

By WWNR
NewsSports


The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed as the Rockets do not have the league-required eight available players needed to proceed with the contest, the NBA announced.

The NBA said three Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for the coronavirus under the NBA’s testing program. In addition, four other players are quarantined under the contact tracing protocol, and Chris Clemons (ruptured Achilles) was unavailable because of injury.

The league also said Rockets star James Harden was unavailable “due to a violation of the Health and Safety Protocol” based on a video, published by Black Sports Online, that has been circulating in recent days in which he appeared maskless at a Houston club.

The NBA made the announcement at about 5:30 p.m. ET, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Houston.

Contact tracing protocols caused the Rockets to send home three players Wednesday after rookie teammate Kenyon Martin Jr. returned a positive coronavirus test and needed to be tested again for confirmation and was awaiting those results, sources told ESPN.

John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Martin were among Rockets players gathered on Tuesday evening at a player’s apartment away from the team facility. They were getting haircuts, sources told ESPN.

Wall and Cousins tested negative for the coronavirus Wednesday morning, but are quarantined due to contact tracing, as are Rockets rookie Jae’Sean Tate and two-way player Mason Jones, sources told ESPN.

The NBA’s new protocol on contact tracing gives the league the ability to make decisions on possible timelines for return if players continue to test negative.

The Rockets already had one player, Ben McLemore, away from the team for a few days with the coronavirus, sources said.

The Thunder will fly back to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night and then will leave Friday afternoon to fly to Charlotte for their new season opener against the Hornets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

NBA postpones Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets game

News WWNR -
0
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed as the Rockets do not have the league-required...
Read more

ICE: 4,000+ known or suspected gang members, including those in MS-13, deported in FY 2020

News WWNR -
0
ICE deported more than 4,000 known or suspected gang members in fiscal year 2020, including hundreds belonging to the MS-13 gang, the agency said in...
Read more

Ex-Rep. Katie Hill sues Daily Mail, ex-husband for ‘nonconsensual porn’

News WWNR -
0
Former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., filed a lawsuit Tuesday against her ex-husband and several media outlets for distributing "nonconsensual porn," including naked photos of...
Read more

NY Post Editorial Board: COVID relief bill is why Congress is hated so much, by so many

News WWNR -
0
Public approval of Congress sank to just 15 percent in the latest Gallup poll, but lawmakers are determined to find out how low...
Read more

Minnesota business owner ‘appalled and outraged’ at lack of help in coronavirus relief bill

News WWNR -
0
A Minnesota small business owner is "outraged and appalled" by what she sees as a lack of support for small businesses in the recently passed...
Read more

Related Stories

News

ICE: 4,000+ known or suspected gang members, including those in MS-13, deported in FY 2020

WWNR -
0
ICE deported more than 4,000 known or suspected gang members in fiscal year 2020, including hundreds belonging to the MS-13 gang, the agency said in...
Read more
News

Ex-Rep. Katie Hill sues Daily Mail, ex-husband for ‘nonconsensual porn’

WWNR -
0
Former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., filed a lawsuit Tuesday against her ex-husband and several media outlets for distributing "nonconsensual porn," including naked photos of...
Read more
News

NY Post Editorial Board: COVID relief bill is why Congress is hated so much, by so many

WWNR -
0
Public approval of Congress sank to just 15 percent in the latest Gallup poll, but lawmakers are determined to find out how low...
Read more
News

Minnesota business owner ‘appalled and outraged’ at lack of help in coronavirus relief bill

WWNR -
0
A Minnesota small business owner is "outraged and appalled" by what she sees as a lack of support for small businesses in the recently passed...
Read more
News

Los Angeles-area woman shot dead in Kohl’s during domestic dispute; suspect fled scene: police

WWNR -
0
Southern California authorities continued to investigate Wednesday after a man allegedly shot a woman to death inside Kohl’s department store in Los Angeles County Tuesday evening, just...
Read more
News

Camp provides ‘different kind of healing’ to kids with serious illnesses

WWNR -
0
Since 1988, children with severe and life-threatening illnesses have been offered an emotional escape from their daunting daily routines with the chance to "just...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap