NBPA talking to G League about union

The National Basketball Players Association is meeting with G League players this week to discuss further a plan to unionize the NBA’s minor league system, league sources told ESPN.

The NBPA sent an email to player agents on Monday morning to “continue that conversation” with players at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas this week, according to the memo.

The union and players would work toward collectively bargaining items such as salaries, broader benefit packages and travel, sources said.

The NBA and G League have been aware of the union’s plans and are planning to work with a new formation of a union, which is expected to be ratified once taken to a vote, sources said.

“We support the players’ right to unionize,” G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim told ESPN in a statement. “We view this as a positive thing and are looking to continue to grow our league for the players to develop and accomplish their dreams.”