Nearly 67,000 Ballots Cast as Early Voting Continues Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 67,000 ballots have already been cast in West Virginia’s 2026 General Election through absentee voting and the first four days of early voting, according to Kris Warner, West Virginia’s Secretary of State. [wv.gov]

State election officials report a total of 66,855 ballots have been cast, representing approximately 5.5 percent of the state’s 1.21 million registered voters. The total includes both in-person early voting and absentee ballots that have been returned by voters. [wv.gov]

Early voting began Oct. 21 and continues through Oct. 31, with every county in West Virginia offering at least one early voting location for eligible voters.

“Casting a ballot is one of the most powerful ways to make your voice heard,” Warner said. “Whether you head to the polls early or cast your ballot on Election Day, your vote counts, and every eligible West Virginian deserves a clear, accessible path to participate in shaping our shared future.”

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 62,366 voters have cast ballots through in-person early voting. Officials report that 8,290 absentee ballots have been requested statewide, with 4,489 absentee ballots returned and accepted so far.

Election officials are encouraging voters to review their sample ballots before heading to the polls. Sample ballots are available online through the state’s election website and through local county clerk offices.

The 2026 General Election is also the first statewide general election since changes to West Virginia’s voter identification law took effect. Under the new requirements, voters are generally required to present a photo ID when voting, although limited exceptions remain available under state law.

The Secretary of State’s Office plans to release additional voting updates, including county-by-county turnout figures and political party breakdowns, as early voting continues across the state. [wv.gov]