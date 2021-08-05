Nehnevaj takes over as interim head coach WVU TECH Cross Country and Track & Field

BECKLEY, WV -(WWNR)- WVU Tech in Beckley has a new head coach for it’s Cross Country track and field teams. According to director of athletics Kenneth Howell , Dan Nehnevaj has been named the interim head cross country and track and field coach, women’s and men’s, for the Golden Bears. Nehnevaj enters his first year as interim head coach after one year as the assistant under Jeremy Bloom.

As an assistant, Dan helped guide both the men and women Golden Bears win the cross country conference championships in 2020. He continued to help Golden Bears see success throughout the track seasons, with one NAIA Individual Champion, three NAIA All-Americans and seven NAIA Individual National Qualifiers. There were also numerous All-Conference performances and Individual Conference Champions as well.

He ran cross country and track on both coasts of the country in college. He started his career on the West Coast at his local community college in Vancouver, Washington where he had the honor of being mentored by Robert Williams, a Steeplechaser who ran at the University of Oregon at the same time as the late Steve Prefontaine; Williams learned his coaching craft from both Bill Bowerman and Bill Dellinger, and Dan was grateful to learn insights into how the D1 powerhouse trained from him.