Netanyahu meets Saudi crown prince, Israeli media says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



TEL AVIV—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the kingdom on Sunday, according to Israel’s Army radio, in what is believed to be the first known meeting between the longtime enemies and amid a U.S. push to normalize ties between them.

Netanyahu made the secret trip on Sunday evening to the seaside corner of northwest Saudi Arabia to join U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mossad director Yossi Cohen accompanied the Israeli prime minister, according to Hebrew media.

A spokesman for Netanyahu declined to confirm the reports.

In its bid to isolate Iran, and elevate Israel’s status in the Middle East, the Trump administration has been pushing Gulf Arab states to normalize ties with the Israeli government. Saudi Arabia is seen as the ultimate prize in the high-stakes diplomatic campaign.

The Saudi government, under the direction of King Salman, has so far balked at formal ties with Israel so long as its conflict with the Palestinians remained unresolved.

Israel has already normalized ties with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan and Israeli and American officials have said other such deals are under way, though could be affected by the results of the November U.S. elections.

