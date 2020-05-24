71.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, May 24, 2020 11:37am

Netanyahu says he has been framed as corruption trial starts

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Benjamin Netanyahu professed his innocence at the start of his corruption trial on Sunday, saying he was being framed in the first criminal prosecution of a serving Israeli prime minister.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020. Gali Tibbon/File Photo

Flanked by a clutch of cabinet ministers from his right-wing Likud party, and speaking forcefully, Netanyahu appealed to public opinion, addressing television cameras in the courthouse hallway before taking his seat on the defendants’ bench.

“These investigations were tainted and stitched-up from the first moment,” Netanyahu said about charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud at the centre of three graft cases against him.

Outside the courthouse, and separated by metal barriers and police, hundreds of his supporters and opponents held noisy demonstrations. Chants of “Bibi, king of Israel” from Netanyahu faithful using his nickname echoed through the court building.

Netanyahu, 70, was indicted in November in cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage.

He drove in a motorcade to court after attending the first working session of his new “unity” cabinet, sworn in a week ago after a surprise power-sharing deal with his main opponent Benny Gantz. Its inauguration ended more than a year of political deadlock in the wake of three inconclusive elections.

In his hallway appearance, Netanyahu dubbed prosecutors and police the “Just Not Bibi Gang”, reasserting that he was a victim of a political witch-hunt abetted by a left-wing media to drive him from office.

“I am appearing here today, as your prime minister, standing tall and with head high,” Netanyahu said, vowing to beat the charges and continue to lead Israel in his current fifth term.

He is Israel’s longest-serving leader, now in office for more than 11 straight years, plus three years in the 1990s.

On the street, a supporter’s sign read: “Netanyahu, you’ll never walk alone”.

“Crime Minister,” countered a banner draped over a barrier in the other camp’s protest area.

In the courtroom, one of the judges asked Netanyahu whether he had read and understood the indictment.

The prime minister then stood up and replied: “Yes, your Honour.”

Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Dan Williams and Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Jim Breslo: Coronavirus in Los Angeles – these draconian restrictions don’t make sense

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Residents of Los Angeles are scratching their heads...
Read more

Netanyahu says he has been framed as corruption trial starts

News WWNR -
0
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu professed his innocence at the start of his corruption trial on Sunday, saying he was being framed in...
Read more

NASCAR’s Steve Phelps on Coca-Cola 600 honoring fallen US service members: ‘A really special time for us’

News WWNR -
0
NASCAR President Steve Phelps appeared on "Fox Report" Saturday to preview Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina and to...
Read more

Kyle Larson edges Brent Marks to win World of Outlaws race

News WWNR -
0
Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night in Pevley, Missouri, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law...
Read more

Beto O’Rourke mocks Texas governor’s reopening message – then hears back from Crenshaw, Cruz

News WWNR -
0
Democrat Beto O’Rourke Tried to get the upper hand late Friday, mocking the gradual reopening of the Texas economy from coronavirus shutdowns as...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jim Breslo: Coronavirus in Los Angeles – these draconian restrictions don’t make sense

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Residents of Los Angeles are scratching their heads...
Read more
News

NASCAR’s Steve Phelps on Coca-Cola 600 honoring fallen US service members: ‘A really special time for us’

WWNR -
0
NASCAR President Steve Phelps appeared on "Fox Report" Saturday to preview Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina and to...
Read more
News

Kyle Larson edges Brent Marks to win World of Outlaws race

WWNR -
0
Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night in Pevley, Missouri, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law...
Read more
News

Beto O’Rourke mocks Texas governor’s reopening message – then hears back from Crenshaw, Cruz

WWNR -
0
Democrat Beto O’Rourke Tried to get the upper hand late Friday, mocking the gradual reopening of the Texas economy from coronavirus shutdowns as...
Read more
News

NFL great Herschel Walker blasts Joe Biden: ‘You don’t determine who we vote for’

WWNR -
0
Add the name of former NFL running back Herschel Walker to the list of people apparently offended by Joe Biden’s recent “you ain’t...
Read more
News

Virginia Gov. Northam criticized after not wearing mask or social distancing on beach

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam faced criticism on social...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap