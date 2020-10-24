55.1 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 24, 2020 6:38pm

Netanyahu skirts Trump’s attempted condemnation of Joe Biden

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



In a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday, President Trump pivoted a discussion on the Israel-Sudan peace agreement to knock his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

“Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi, Sleepy Joe,” Trump asked the Israeli prime minster from the Oval Office. “Do you think he would have made this deal? Somehow I don’t think so.”

Netanyahu side-stepped the comment and continued the discussion on  normalizing relations with Israel and the North African country.

TRUMP’S MIDDLE EAST PEACE DEALS ‘REJECTED CONVENTIONAL WISDOM’: STATE DEPT.

“Well, Mr. President,” Netanyahu said, “one thing I can tell you is that we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America, and we appreciate what you’ve done enormously.”

Netanyahu’s avoidance of the partisan question came less than two weeks before the U.S. general election.

Trump currently is trailing Biden by 8 points in national polls according to Real Clear Politics, which takes the results of several national polls and averages them.

Biden is leading in battleground states by only 3.8 points, which is well within the margin of error of most polling. 

Biden has been critical of Trump’s international policies, generally driven by his “America first” mantra. Trump made headlines in recent weeks after securing peace deals between Israel and several Arab nations.

He also was nominated for a Noble Peace Prize for facilitating the normalization of diplomatic relations in the region. Critics of the peace deals, however, point out the continued lack of peace between Palestinians and Israel.

Palestinian officials have denounced the recent diplomatic ties and cite the decades-long refusal by members of the Arab League to acknowledge Israel as a legitimate state.

The United Arab Emirates became the first nation this summer to break from the League and form ties with Israel. Bahrain, along with Sudan, has now followed suit.

The United Nations still ascertains that Israel has illegally occupied the West Bank in Palestine since 1967.  But Israel along with the U.S. does not recognize Palestine as a country, despite the fact the 137 countries in the U.N. do.

A Biden win on Nov. 3 would likely mean the U.S. would again seek to improve ties between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Liberation Organization. 

Netanyahu repeatedly said he intends to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank – a move that the UAE claimed it prevented by forming relations with the Jewish nation.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

But the Israeli prime minister countered those claims by saying the plans for annexation have merely been postponed.

Recent polling in Israel show that 50 percent of Israelis want Trump to win re-election come November, while only 21 percent are in favor of a Biden presidency.

 



Source link

Recent Articles

Netanyahu skirts Trump’s attempted condemnation of Joe Biden

News WWNR -
0
In a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday, President Trump pivoted a discussion on the Israel-Sudan peace agreement to knock his Democratic...
Read more

Real Madrid topple Barcelona in Clasico as Zidane ‘out-recycles’ Koeman to turn the match

News WWNR -
0
We live in a world where it's all about recycling -- what can you do healthily, happily and usefully with what's left over....
Read more

Biden claims Amy Coney Barrett wants to overturn Obamacare

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden said Saturday that Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's choice to succeed liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wants to...
Read more

How Biden, McConnell could find themselves in familiar role as negotiating partners

News WWNR -
0
The freshman senator came to the floor to discuss a problem frequently raised by fellow Republican lawmakers — election fraud. But what his proposal had...
Read more

Biden ‘lying to the American people’ about son Hunter’s business dealings: Rep. Stefanik

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden is "lying" about his son's business dealings, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., claimed on "Fox & Friends Weekend."Reacting to the Democratic nominee's blanket denial...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Real Madrid topple Barcelona in Clasico as Zidane ‘out-recycles’ Koeman to turn the match

WWNR -
0
We live in a world where it's all about recycling -- what can you do healthily, happily and usefully with what's left over....
Read more
News

Biden claims Amy Coney Barrett wants to overturn Obamacare

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden said Saturday that Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's choice to succeed liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wants to...
Read more
News

How Biden, McConnell could find themselves in familiar role as negotiating partners

WWNR -
0
The freshman senator came to the floor to discuss a problem frequently raised by fellow Republican lawmakers — election fraud. But what his proposal had...
Read more
News

Biden ‘lying to the American people’ about son Hunter’s business dealings: Rep. Stefanik

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden is "lying" about his son's business dealings, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., claimed on "Fox & Friends Weekend."Reacting to the Democratic nominee's blanket denial...
Read more
News

Trump to cast his ballot in Florida, braces for marathon weekend of rallies 10 days before election

WWNR -
0
President Trump is set to cast his ballot early in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. “To continue our movement. I am going to rely on...
Read more
News

Newt Gingrich: Trump should emphasize three things in closing days of campaign

WWNR -
0
President Trump had a great closing debate Thursday night. His tone was presidential. His discipline made the debate feel far more substantive and...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap