39.2 F
Beckley
Monday, April 27, 2020 11:20am

Netherlands reports 400 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths – health authorities

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


Dutch flags hang outside apartments to celebrate King’s Day (Koningsdag), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 400 to 38,245 health authorities said on Monday, with 43 new deaths.

The country’s death toll stands at 4,518, the Netherlands’ Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Sen. Cotton asks how Dems who believed claims against Kavanaugh could ‘possibly agree’ to be Biden running mate

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Sunday that Democratic senators who believed sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh shouldn't want to be Joe...
Read more

Netherlands reports 400 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths – health authorities

News WWNR -
0
Dutch flags hang outside apartments to celebrate King's Day (Koningsdag), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eva...
Read more

Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president, amid development in sexual assault claim

News WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday morning, becoming yet another high-profile Democrat to publicly back the party's presumptive...
Read more

4/27 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 4/27/2020 72 New Reported Cases 455 Reported Cases Recovered CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (131), Boone (2), Braxton...
Read more

Critics accuse NJ major of campaigning door-to-door amid coronavirus pandemic: report

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.The Mayor of a New Jersey city is...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sen. Cotton asks how Dems who believed claims against Kavanaugh could ‘possibly agree’ to be Biden running mate

WWNR -
0
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Sunday that Democratic senators who believed sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh shouldn't want to be Joe...
Read more
News

Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president, amid development in sexual assault claim

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday morning, becoming yet another high-profile Democrat to publicly back the party's presumptive...
Read more
Dennis Prager

4/27 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 4/27/2020 72 New Reported Cases 455 Reported Cases Recovered CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (131), Boone (2), Braxton...
Read more
News

Critics accuse NJ major of campaigning door-to-door amid coronavirus pandemic: report

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.The Mayor of a New Jersey city is...
Read more
News

Whom Wake Forest could hire to replace Danny Manning

WWNR -
0
A quiet college basketball coaching carousel that stopped spinning a few weeks ago received a jolt on Saturday morning when Wake Forest parted...
Read more
News

De Blasio appoints wife to head coronavirus racial inequality task force: report

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Mayor de Blasio isn’t letting the controversy surrounding...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap