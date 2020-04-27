Netherlands reports 400 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths – health authorities

Dutch flags hang outside apartments to celebrate King’s Day (Koningsdag), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 400 to 38,245 health authorities said on Monday, with 43 new deaths.

The country’s death toll stands at 4,518, the Netherlands’ Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.