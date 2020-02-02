51 F
Beckley
Sunday, February 2, 2020 3:12pm

Nets’ Kyrie Irving out at least week with knee injury

By WWNR
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be reevaluated in a week after suffering a ligament sprain in Saturday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards.

The Nets announced that an MRI done Sunday morning on Irving’s right knee confirmed the initial diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain.

He will miss at least home games against Phoenix and Golden State — whose point guard, D’Angelo Russell, he replaced on the Nets — as well as a game at Toronto.

Irving left in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s 113-107 loss in Washington after getting tangled with the Wizards’ Bradley Beal and falling back awkwardly on the knee.

Irving initially stayed on the floor in pain before getting up to participate in a jump ball against Beal. Irving didn’t jump and immediately limped to the locker room as a foul was called on teammate Joe Harris.

Irving had his highest-scoring game of the season the previous night, scoring 54 points in a victory over Chicago.

Irving has already missed a career-high 28 games this season. He missed 26 games because of a right shoulder impingement and one each because of a strained hamstring and to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



