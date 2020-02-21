35.5 F
Beckley
Friday, February 21, 2020 6:39pm

Nevada Dems will abandon Google form, rely on phone for caucus results amid tech fears

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Nevada Democrats will now abandon plans to use a Google application to report the results of its caucuses Saturday and instead use phones amid fears of tech problems, Fox News has confirmed.

Three Democratic presidential campaigns confirmed receiving a memo from the state party announcing plans to use phones.

It comes as Democrats work to avoid the chaos seen in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses.

PAST NEVADA CAUCUS WINNERS

“After their precinct caucuses conclude, the precinct chairs will call a hotline to securely report their results to a trained operator, will submit via text a photo of their caucus reporting sheet to state party staff through an established MMS reporting hub, and then they will return their caucus reporting sheet and other materials to their Site Lead,” the memo to the campaigns read.

The memo was first reported by The New York Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) expressed confidence in the plan in a statement Friday.

“Nevada Democrats have learned important lessons from Iowa, and we’re confident they’re implementing these best practices into their preparations,” said Xochitl Hinojosa, a DNC spokeswoman. “We’ve deployed staff to help them across the board, from technical assistance to volunteer recruitment.”

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Nevada Dems will abandon Google form, rely on phone for caucus results amid tech fears

News WWNR -
0
Nevada Democrats will now abandon plans to use a Google application to report the results of its caucuses Saturday and instead use phones...
Read more

Italy arrests ship’s captain over alleged Libya arms trafficking

News WWNR -
0
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian authorities have arrested the captain of a Lebanese-flagged cargo ship which was seized in the port of Genoa on...
Read more

What does Apple have up its sleeve in 2020?

News WWNR -
0
Apple is expected to have at least two big product launches in 2020 with the first round coming possibly as early as March....
Read more

Kemba Walker managing swelling, soreness in knee

News WWNR -
0
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker had his knee drained and received a Synvisc injection to help with swelling and soreness, coach Brad Stevens...
Read more

Kudlow responds to Obama tweet: Trump economy ‘eclipsing him in almost every area’

News WWNR -
0
The Trump administration's economic policies have led to a "blue-collar boom," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday.Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Italy arrests ship’s captain over alleged Libya arms trafficking

WWNR -
0
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian authorities have arrested the captain of a Lebanese-flagged cargo ship which was seized in the port of Genoa on...
Read more
News

What does Apple have up its sleeve in 2020?

WWNR -
0
Apple is expected to have at least two big product launches in 2020 with the first round coming possibly as early as March....
Read more
News

Kemba Walker managing swelling, soreness in knee

WWNR -
0
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker had his knee drained and received a Synvisc injection to help with swelling and soreness, coach Brad Stevens...
Read more
News

Kudlow responds to Obama tweet: Trump economy ‘eclipsing him in almost every area’

WWNR -
0
The Trump administration's economic policies have led to a "blue-collar boom," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday.Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with...
Read more
News

What is a new moon?

WWNR -
0
The new moon is the first lunar phase, which leaves Earth’s natural satellite in shadow.The modern definition of the new moon occurs “when...
Read more
Money

Greenlight Capital – AerCap – AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

WWNR -
0
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. AerCap (NYSE:AER) - Long 7.6x P/E on 2019 estimates, 86% of book value AER...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap