New Boutique Fitness Center Open in Beaver

Beaver, WV (WWNR) – KFIT is a new boutique fitness studio that offers a variety of unexpected classes. Residents of southern West Virginia no longer need wonder where they will learn how to do aerial yoga, bungee workouts, barre or for anyone wanting some adventure, goat yoga!

Katelyne Fry, the owner of KFIT, prides herself on a fun and dynamic workout environment where everyone is welcome, everyone will party, and everyone will be sweating by the end of which ever of the multitude of workouts you choose.

Ribbon Cutting for K-FIT

The staff obviously love what they do, as I can personally attest. If you are standing nearby, they are going to encourage you to get involved and try out an aerial yoga move. (My back did loosen up quite a bit after though.) The joy streaming off the instructors truly is infectious and everyone is going to leave class with a huge dose of positivity and encouragement.

The fresh new spot is something special visually as well. Ladies, it’s the workout room we have all been dreaming of since we were small children. Clean floors, fun wallpaper and fresh modern decor bring life into the old School of Harmony building.

Among their many classes, goat yoga is hosted on special occasions. So if you find yourself thinking that yoga is not quite as challenging as you would like, add goats! These adorable creatures meander through class being absolutely distracting, but so cute. If you are lucky enough to have one find a lot of trust in you, the goats will even jump on you and stand on your back. It definitely brings the fun element to the room. And this isn’t just for adults. KFIT also hosts goat yoga for children with adults. Dates do vary so keeping an eye on their social media posts is essential here.

The bottom line, if you are tired of a boring workout, or if you are worried about how you will be received at a new gym, think about KFIT. It is all about a fun, positive, and encouraging environment where you just happen to get a crazy great workout in as well.

