New bridge project in Monongalia County to enhance economic growth, road safety

MORGANTOWN, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today a new bridge project connecting the Morgantown Industrial Park with US 119 and Interstate 68 by crossing the Mon River, which will improve access to the park and prioritize community safety.



With the previously announced expansion of Mountaintop Beverage, an estimated 400 trucks a day will be traveling to the industrial park. This bridge will alleviate any additional traffic congestion by diverting large trucks away from River Road and the community of Westover.



“We’re committed to building this important bridge over the Mon River to provide the necessary level of access for this incredible industrial park,” Gov. Justice said. “We’ve got to have additional entry for these hundreds of trucks, because we can’t have them going through the middle of Westover every single day. We are working to get the interchange to Harmony Grove completed as soon as possible, but while the Feds take their time, we are making things happen right now. Come Spring of 2024, we’ll be going full speed with this new bridge.”