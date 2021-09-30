Advertisement

New Exhibit opening Saturday at Tamarack

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) TAMARACK MARKETPLACE will be opening a new exhibit of the “Tall Tales” exhibition in the David L. Dickerson  Fine Arts Gallery with a special reception Saturday October 2nd from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.  

This exhibition theme, described as “the art of storytelling,” explores West Virginia artists’ abilities to tell a story via visual  art.  

“West Virginians are known to be excellent storytellers,” stated Mandy Lash, Gallery Director. “It is an artist’s duty to  depict their favorite narratives for future generations to  behold. A key part of American folk literature, tall tales are  said to have been started from the bragging contests that  American frontiersmen would start when they gathered  around a fire, with this exhibition I wanted our juried artists to  treat the gallery as their campfire and their artwork as their  means of communication.  

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served. 

“Whether we are passing down familial folklore at a reunion or  sharing stories over at the water cooler, there are so many  legends, fables and fabrications that are begging to be shared  and turned into long-lasting works of art,” said Lash.

