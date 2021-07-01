New Festival Celebrates First Responders and welcomes locals to Summit Bechtel on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Glen Jean, WV – (WWNR) This Sept. 11, 2021, will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A new festival scheduled for the weekend of September 10th -12th looks to honor First responders, active duty or retired military and law enforcement officers as well as welcome the public to the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Since it’s inception, the Summit has been seen as the location for the Boy Scouts World Jamboree and other annual events for the scouting community. The Adventure On, Freedom Festival is the first of what organizers hope are multiple events that the general public can attend.

Lola Rizer sat down with Bill Garret – The Director of Business Development for The Summit Bechtel Reserve to talk about the upcoming events and how residents can take advantage of the weekend. You can listen to that conversation here:

Bill Garret – Director of Business Development Summit Bechtel Reserve with Lola Rizer

More on the festival: Attendees will also have access to the variety of outdoor activities like zip lining, camping, water and skateboarding activities, gaga ball, canopy tours and more. Some Feature entertainment includes:

GNCC Mountaineer Race

The Mountaineer GNCC takes place at the world-renowned Summit Bechtel Reserve. Naturally, given the rugged West Virginia Mountains you should be prepared for a tough but fun event. The course will be made up of a mix of tight and technical trails plus some fast sections to give you a break before you head back into the technical stuff.

WVDNR National Hunting and Fishing Days

Previously, this event has been the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state, dedicated to hunting, fishing and conservation related merchandise and information. Staff from the WVDNR Wildlife Resources, Law Enforcement and State Parks sections will be available throughout the weekend to answer any questions visitors may have.

9/11 Tribute to American Heroes Celebration Fireworks – AOFF

On Saturday, September 11, the Summit will host a free concert for first responders, active duty or retired military and law enforcement officers. At the concert’s conclusion we will “Let Freedom Ring” with a light show/fireworks display as a tribute to those who have sacrificed so much over the last 20 years. 9/11 Tribute Concert featuring Legendary Country Music group Lonestar