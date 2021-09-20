New Grant from Biden-Harris Administration Aims to Reduce Uninsured in West Virginia

West Virginia Navigator Receives Three Year Grant, One Million Dollars Per Year

Charleston, WV -(WWNR) West Virginia Navigator, a federally funded non-profit organization providing free help to get uninsured West Virginians enrolled in Marketplace insurance under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), has received a significant boost in funding. The organization has operated the program since 2015. The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced that the organization would receive one million dollars per year for the next three years.

Anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance is eligible to purchase insurance under the ACA’s provisions. West Virginia Navigator assists people with the process of selecting a plan and applying for subsidies. About nine in ten of those who enroll receive subsidies to make the insurance more affordable. New provisions have increased subsidies and made it possible for even most high-income earners to qualify for the lower-cost plans. Four in ten people who sign up get a plan for less than $10 per month.

Jeremy Smith, Director of West Virginia Navigator, says the new funding will enable them to reach many more people, including typically underserved populations such as those struggling with substance use disorder, minorities, LGBTQ+ people, and those in rural areas. He plans to hire 16 additional Health Insurance Navigators and open offices in Huntington, Fairmont, and Martinsburg, in addition to the current office in Charleston.

Open enrollment for ACA-subsidized Marketplace insurance will be November 1, 2021, through January 15, 2022. Outside of those dates, those who experience a significant life event like losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby, or adopting a child, may qualify to enroll through a Special Enrollment Period. West Virginia Navigator assistors can be reached by calling 1-844-WV-CARES or chatting online at www.acanavigator.com .

This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1,000,000 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government