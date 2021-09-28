New Gym Floor finished at Beckley YMCA

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The YMCA of Southern West Virginia recently refinished the playing surface in its gymnasium thanks to the generosity of four floor sponsors. Chick-fil-A, Jan-Care Ambulance, Little General and Raleigh General Hospital.

The Local Businesses donated $5000 to help the Y get the project done as part of its continued revitalization and remodeling of its facility located in the heart of downtown Beckley.



The work, done by John’s Floor Service, included the inlaying of three full-size indoor pickleball courts to go with lines for basketball and volleyball.