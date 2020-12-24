46.3 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 24, 2020 3:13am

New Hampshire trooper in stable condition after being shot; suspect dead

By WWNR
A New Hampshire state trooper was in stable condition in a hospital Wednesday night after becoming involved in a confrontation with a male suspect who was killed, authorities said.

The gunfire happened in Dalton, in the northern part of the state, in the area of Dalton Mountain and Forest Lake State Park, near the Vermont border.

State Attorney General Gordon MacDonald confirmed the incident in a news release Wednesday night.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unfolding and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” MacDonald’s statement said.

Gov. Chris Sununu issued a message of support for the trooper via Twitter.

“New Hampshire is praying for our State Trooper injured in the line of duty,” Sununu wrote. “I have made all state resources available to assist in this critical investigation.”

A vehicle believed connected to the incident was found abandoned, WMUR-TV of Manchester, N.H., reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



