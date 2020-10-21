67.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 8:35pm

New Hollywood-style ‘Trump’ sign pops up on different California mountainside after 1st was removed

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Yet another Hollywood-styled “Trump” sign appeared on a California mountainside overlooking a freeway Tuesday, roughly two weeks after one was taken down near Los Angeles.

The new one appeared in Corona, above the 91 Freeway and Green River Road, according to NBC Los Angeles.

It was reminiscent of the landmark Hollywood sign towering above the namesake West Coast community.

The earlier sign briefly appeared above California’s 405 Freeway near Sepulveda Pass, just west of Los Angeles, before workers took it down following the morning rush hour on Oct. 6.

HOLLYWOOD-INSPIRED ‘TRUMP’ SIGN POPS UP ON MOUNTAINSIDE ABOVE CALIFORNIA FREEWAY

The sign appeared on private land, but transportation authorities called it a potential traffic and wildfire hazard, and ordered it removed.

Photos show the two signs have some similarities in construction, but it was not immediately clear who was responsible for either.

Supporters of the president’s reelection also staged a showing on the other side of the country last week – marching through New York City with what they said was the “world’s biggest Trump flag.”

It measured 75 feet long by 50 feet wide and read, “Trump: Law and Order,” the Daily Mail reported.

Demonstrators carried it down Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower and through landmark Times Square.

And a Tennessee man came up with a unique way to support the president – stacking up large bales of hay and painting them over the weekend.

Adrian Powell, of Red Boiling Springs, rolled out a unique show of support on a hay bale over the weekend.

Adrian Powell, of Red Boiling Springs, rolled out a unique show of support on a hay bale over the weekend.
(ADRIAN POWELL)

Adrian Powell, of Red Boiling Springs, told Nashville-based WZTV that someone cut down a half dozen of his Trump 2020 campaign signs as he worked on the project. He repaired and reinstalled them, and said he was not pressing charges against the vandals.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On the Democratic side, volunteers in Tama County, Iowa, mowed a 30-acre Biden sign into a field in support of their favored candidate.

The Tama County Democrats billed their 30-acre cropfield carving in support of Joe Biden "the largest Biden sign west of the Mississippi."

The Tama County Democrats billed their 30-acre cropfield carving in support of Joe Biden “the largest Biden sign west of the Mississippi.”
(Iowa Democrats)

“Are you tired of seeing all of those big Trump signs?  Worry no more, as Tama County will now be home to the largest Biden sign west of the Mississippi,” the Tama County Democrats wrote in a Facebook post announcing that project.



Source link

Recent Articles

New Hollywood-style ‘Trump’ sign pops up on different California mountainside after 1st was removed

News WWNR -
0
Yet another Hollywood-styled “Trump” sign appeared on a California mountainside overlooking a freeway Tuesday, roughly two weeks after one was taken down near...
Read more

A word about stimulus willy-nillyness

News WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: A word about stimulus willy-nillyness - I’ll Tell...
Read more

Miami Dolphins’ decision to start Tua Tagovailoa broke Ryan Fitzpatrick’s heart

News WWNR -
0
One day after Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores elevated rookie Tua Tagovailoa to starting quarterback, the recently demoted Ryan Fitzpatrick said the timing...
Read more

Biden denies family profited from his name, says ‘no basis’ to Hunter Biden story

News WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied that his son Hunter Biden profited because of his ties to the former vice president and said...
Read more

‘Mistake’ for Trump to focus so much on Hunter Biden allegations, says Mike Huckabee

News WWNR -
0
President Trump is making a "mistake" if he focuses on the Hunter Biden laptop story on the campaign trail and at the next presidential debate, Fox...
Read more

Related Stories

News

A word about stimulus willy-nillyness

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: A word about stimulus willy-nillyness - I’ll Tell...
Read more
News

Miami Dolphins’ decision to start Tua Tagovailoa broke Ryan Fitzpatrick’s heart

WWNR -
0
One day after Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores elevated rookie Tua Tagovailoa to starting quarterback, the recently demoted Ryan Fitzpatrick said the timing...
Read more
News

Biden denies family profited from his name, says ‘no basis’ to Hunter Biden story

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied that his son Hunter Biden profited because of his ties to the former vice president and said...
Read more
News

‘Mistake’ for Trump to focus so much on Hunter Biden allegations, says Mike Huckabee

WWNR -
0
President Trump is making a "mistake" if he focuses on the Hunter Biden laptop story on the campaign trail and at the next presidential debate, Fox...
Read more
Money

PKO Offers A Better Value Than Its Direct Peers From PIMCO (NYSE:PKO)

WWNR -
0
Main Thesis The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) as an investment option. This is a...
Read more
video
News

Diamond and Silk: Jay-Z needs to respect this president

WWNR -
0
Social media stars speak out after rapper criticizes President Trump. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap