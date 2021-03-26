New Ice Cream Shop opens in Oak HIll

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream

Oak Hill, WV – (WWNR) 10 Flavors is just child’s play around this shop. The Frozen Barn has 24 current flavors of old fashioned hand-dipped ice cream ranging from simple chocolate and vanilla, to fun sugary options like Superman, or get up and go for the adults such as the Rush Hour (which starts off with a coffee ice cream add caramel swirl, and finish it all off with chocolate-coffee candy chips). It’s exactly what you need to get through a rush-hour or to have one! There will always be 24 flavors available, but they will rotate out for new variations.

Tiffany is so passionate about giving kids and teenagers and families a place to stop in and hang out. It’s all about having something fun for the community. When asked why in the middle of a pandemic, Tiffany really showed her desire for young people to have a spot to call their own that is a hangout that clean and safe. The dedication to the creation of this new business is well documented on their Facebook page where you will see the work behind the scenes.

The Frozen Barn is currently open for their soft opening and serving customers between the hours of 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Curious? Everyone is invited out to The Frozen Barn in their Grand Opening on April 3rd where the fun will be endless. 105.9 WTNJ’s Morning Rush with Cindy and SuperDuper will be on site for fun and broadcasting. The dunking booth gives us another taste of this nostalgia. Plus the Mason Dixon Boys will be carving up an amazing bear right on-site and live throughout the day.

But all this is just a start! Tiffany is looking at adding a PacMan with several games, chocolate waffle cones, and specialty cones. She definitely is thinking about a lot more and it’ll be great to see what they come up with next for this new dairy delight! The Frozen Barn | Facebook

