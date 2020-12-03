23.6 F
New Jersey judge says husband may need 14th surgery after family attacked

By WWNR
A federal judge in New Jersey whose husband was shot multiple times by a suspect who authorities said was targeting her family said Wednesday that her spouse had suffered a “medical setback.”

Judge Esther Salas said her husband, Mark Anderl, would likely need additional surgery after having already undergone 13 surgeries since the attack in July. 

The judge made the disclosure during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Salas’ son, Daniel Anderl, was killed in the same attack, allegedly by suspect Roy Den Hollander, a self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer who authorities say had compiled personal information on Salas, including her home address, then came to her home disguised as a delivery driver.

Salas said her son, 20, protected his father when Den Hollander opened fire at the door, taking a bullet to the chest. 

In this July 20, 2020 file photo, news media is set up outside the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, N.J. (Associated Press)

NEW JERSEY FEDERAL JUDGE ESTHER SALAS SPEAKS OUT IN FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE SON’S MURDER 

Last month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed “Daniel’s Law,” which makes it illegal to post personal information about judges or their families, according to NJ.com

“Federal judges … we know we have to do our job … and we understand that sometimes our job may upset people,” Salas told “Morning Joe” on Wednesday. “And that’s a risk we’re willing to take to do the right thing, to do justice. But what we don’t accept and what we can’t accept is that we because of the jobs we’re doing are going to be gunned down … in our homes.” 

Salas said threats against judges are on the rise, including thousands of recorded threats just last year.

On Oct. 18, just months after the attack on Salas’ family, a 56-year-old New Jersey man was charged with threatening a different federal judge in the state, NJ.com reported.



