New Jersey man facing extradition from Fayette County.

Fayetteville, WV- A New Jersey Man is Facing extradition from Fayette County. On February 16, 2022, deputies responded to a house in Falls View to assist Child Protective Services. While inside the residence Child Protective Services was trying to gather information on everyone who lives in the house when deputies found a man hiding in the basement. This male attempted to give deputies a false identity. Once getting a correct name, the individual was found to be wanted by the New Jersey State Police for a Parole Violation. John R Casaletto, 45 of New Jersey, was arrested on a Fugitive of Justice and was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition.