64 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 29, 2019 5:32pm

New Jersey police dog, Army vet partner accept donated patriotic doghouse

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


2019’s Proud American Heroes

This year has already had some surprising and heroic moments for several Americans. Take a look at some proud Americans from 2019.

A New Jersey police dog has a new patriotic doghouse thanks to a local woodworker who built it.

Lou Dibella, of Scotch Plains, N.J., donated the special red, white and blue doghouse to K-9 Jada, a member of the Hackettstown Police Department, and the dog’s partner patrolman Christopher Laver.

“K-9 Jada received her new home on Thursday and she is very excited,” the HPD wrote on its Facebook page.

STATE DEPARTMENT STOPS SENDING EXPLOSIVE-DETECTING K-9’S TO JORDAN, EGYPT OVER DOG DEATHS

Lou DiBella, left, built a patriotic doghouse for Hackettstown Police Department K-9 Jada and her partner Ptl. Christopher Laver, an Iraq War vet.

Lou DiBella, left, built a patriotic doghouse for Hackettstown Police Department K-9 Jada and her partner Ptl. Christopher Laver, an Iraq War vet.
(Hackettstown Police Department)

Dibella wanted to donate the doghouse to a local K-9 handler who was also a military veteran, the Lehigh Valley Express-Times reported Saturday.

Laver qualified after serving during the Iraq War with the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division’s 57th Gun-Truck Company.

 CALIFORNIA K-9 JUMPS THROUGH SHATTERED CAR WINDOW, TAKES DOWN ASSAULT SUSPECT

Jada, a Belgian Malinois, became the Hackettstown PD’s first K-9 three years ago.

“My passion for K9 started during my deployment as I worked with and observed military explosive detection dogs,” Laver said, according to the paper’s reporting. “That’s when I learned about the Malinois breed. I had no formal K9 training until… I purchased Jada as a puppy. From that point on, I would work with K9 handlers and civilian K9 teams to learn and observe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hackettstown Police officials said DiBella was inspired to make the doghouse after seeing President Trump honor K-9 Conan, the military dog injured in the raid in Syria in October that killed Islamic State terror leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Hackettstown is about 50 miles west of New York City.



Source link

Recent Articles

New Jersey police dog, Army vet partner accept donated patriotic doghouse

News WWNR -
0
2019's Proud American HeroesThis year has already had some surprising and heroic moments for several Americans. Take a look at some proud Americans...
Read more

US conducts airstrikes against Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. military carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday — days after a U.S. defense contractor was killed at a...
Read more

Eagles’ Rodney McLeod, Cowboys’ Jason Witten would secure contract incentives with NFC East title

News WWNR -
0
A victory Sunday and an NFC East title would be a little sweeter for Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod. Jason Witten also has...
Read more

New Orleans Saints’ Roman Harper mourns loss of Louisiana sports reporter: ‘We lost a great one’

News WWNR -
0
New Orleans Saints defensive back Roman Harper said Saturday “we lost a great one” when remembering a sports reporter who was killed in...
Read more

Franklin Graham: God had a hand in this election

News WWNR -
0
Samaritan's Purse president explains on 'Fox & Friends' source
Read more

Related Stories

News

US conducts airstrikes against Iraq, Syria after contractor killed, American troops injured in rocket attack

WWNR -
0
The U.S. military carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday — days after a U.S. defense contractor was killed at a...
Read more
News

Eagles’ Rodney McLeod, Cowboys’ Jason Witten would secure contract incentives with NFC East title

WWNR -
0
A victory Sunday and an NFC East title would be a little sweeter for Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod. Jason Witten also has...
Read more
News

New Orleans Saints’ Roman Harper mourns loss of Louisiana sports reporter: ‘We lost a great one’

WWNR -
0
New Orleans Saints defensive back Roman Harper said Saturday “we lost a great one” when remembering a sports reporter who was killed in...
Read more
video
News

Franklin Graham: God had a hand in this election

WWNR -
0
Samaritan's Purse president explains on 'Fox & Friends' source
Read more
Money

Vera Bradley: Offering Decent Value Again – Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

WWNR -
0
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is a name which attracted my interest a great deal, with the latest review dating back to September of 2018...
Read more
News

Michigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl

WWNR -
0
Mike Panasiuk ripped off his Michigan State helmet and hoisted it in the air, unleashing the hidden part of his scruffy beard that's...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap