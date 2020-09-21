48.1 F
New Jersey shooting: 1 killed, another ‘severely injured’ at NJ motorcycle clubhouse

At least one person was killed and another was “severely injured” following a shooting inside a New Jersey motorcycle clubhouse early on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police responded to the Wheels of Soul clubhouse in Camden around 1:45 a.m. after a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Jermaine Wilkes, 38, of Philadelphia, was found dead inside the clubhouse after he was shot multiple times.

Another man was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor’s office added. He was listed in critical condition.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, authorities said. It’s not clear if there were one or multiple gunmen.

Camden has seen 15 total homicides this year, with seven people killed since Aug. 24, the Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact CCPO Det. Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police Det. Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7400.



