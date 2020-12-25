New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara scores three first-half TDs

It didn’t take long for Alvin Kamara to deliver on Christmas Day.

The New Orleans Saints running back cruised to a 40-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive for a quick 7-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings. And he did it in style with a pair of green-and-red Christmas-themed cleats that may draw a fine from the league.

Kamara, who scored three TDs in the first half, now has 18 touchdowns on the season — tying his career high. And he has already set a career high with yards from scrimmage. Kamara was named to his fourth Pro Bowl in four years earlier this week.

Alvin Kamara is cominnnn’ to town 🎅 40 yards for @A_kamara6! | 📺: Fox pic.twitter.com/oKHHlIucdr — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 25, 2020

The Saints’ offensive line deserves credit, too, on a day when both starting guards Andrus Peat and Nick Easton are out with injuries. The line blow open a big hole for Kamara against Minnesota’s injury-depleted defense.

Kamara may also be benefitting from his festive cleats.