New Orleans Saints’ Malcolm Jenkins buys lunch for 300 Philadelphia poll workers

By WWNR
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins provided lunch to 300 poll workers at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Friday as they continue to count votes for the presidential election.

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation purchased the food from Keven Parker Soul Food Cafe by Ms. Tootsies, a minority-owned business at Reading Terminal Market.

The poll workers were fed when each was on break from counting votes. They were treated to a lunch box of chicken or fish, dinner roll, macaroni & cheese or yams and a bottle of water.

“Covid-19 has made us aware of the importance of essential workers, and as we try to hold the election in the middle of a pandemic, those who are doing the job of counting votes are essential to our democracy,” Jenkins said in a statement. “My Foundation and I wanted them to know they are appreciated and the work they are doing is important to the fabric of our democracy. It was also important to me to support a minority-owned business in Philadelphia and Keven Parker’s Soul Food Cafe made it happen on short notice.”

Jenkins played for the Philadelphia Eagles for six seasons before re-signing with the Saints this year and was well-known for his efforts in the community and on the social justice front.

The vote counting has been ongoing since Tuesday as the tight race in Pennsylvania has become a focal point of the presidential election.



