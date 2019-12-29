53.8 F
New Orleans Saints’ Roman Harper mourns loss of Louisiana sports reporter: ‘We lost a great one’

By WWNR
New Orleans Saints defensive back Roman Harper said Saturday “we lost a great one” when remembering a sports reporter who was killed in a plane crash in Louisiana earlier in the day.

Carley McCord, who as a sports reporter for WDSU-TV, was identified as one of the five victims of a plane crash in Lafayette, La. The plane was on its way to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl when it crash. McCord was the daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steve Ensminger.

CARLEY MCCORD, LOUISIANA SPORTS REPORTER, MOURNED BY COLLEAGUES AFTER PLANE CRASH  

“Man what’s tragedy today On a day where so many should be celebrating and being thankful for so much of what we have. Instead today we lost a great one. Beautiful person, amazing spirit, and wonderful soul who always kept it ‘real.’ Carley you will be missed tremendously girl,” Harper wrote.

McCord had been a Cleveland Browns reporter briefly before returning to Louisiana where she got a shot with WDSU-TV. She also freelanced for ESPN and Cox Sports Television and was a digital media reporter for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

LSU’S JOE BURROW LEARNED OF CARLEY MCCORD’S PLANE CRASH DURING LIVE TV INTERVIEW

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay said in a statement. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist.”

WDSU anchor Gina Swanson added: “Carley certainly was a spark to our sports department. Carley added just a light to you guys.”

Also killed in the crash were Ian Biggs, 51, the plane’s pilot; and passengers Robert Crisp II, 59, vice president of operations at Global Data Systems; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, wife of Global Data Systems’ president Chris Vincent; and Michael “Walker” Vincent, 15, son of Gretchen Vincent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A sixth passenger, Stephen Berzas, 37, was hospitalized in critical condition, according to The Advocate of Baton Rouge.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.



Source link

