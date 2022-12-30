New Raleigh County Sheriff And Clerk Sworn In.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – As one year is about to end and a new year begin, the Raleigh County Courthouse in Beckley was the scene of change on Thursday.

Former Raleigh County Circuit Judge and current WV Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchinson swore in James Canaday to be the county’s new Sheriff. The former Chief Deputy of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was appointed to the Sheriff’s position by the Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday.

“Really, I’m focused on the here and now, at least for right now.” said Canaday. “There’s a lot of things going on in the Sheriff’s department. We’re getting ready to move into our new building, hopefully fairly soon. So I’d like to get some of that settled, plus learn the job that I’m just now taking. I’m looking forward to it, but it’s going to be a challenge and I’m really looking forward to that.”

Canaday will fill out the final two years of the term of Scott Van Meter, who was elected Raleigh County Clerk in the November General Election, and who was also sworn in on Thursday. Canaday said he’s not sure yet if he’ll seek the Sheriff’s position in the next election.

Both Canaday and Van Meter will officially take office on January 1st, 2023.