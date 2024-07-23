New River Community and Technical College and the University of Charleston Foster Seamless Educational Pathways with 2+2 Articulation Agreement

[BEAVER, WV] – New River Community and Technical College and the University of Charleston (UC) are thrilled to announce the establishment of a comprehensive 2+2 articulation agreement, opening doors for students to embark on a seamless educational journey from associate to bachelor’s degree.

This agreement allows New River CTC students possessing either an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree to directly transfer to the University of Charleston while maximizing the application of their transfer credit. This agreement ensures a cohesive educational experience, allowing students to complete a bachelor’s degree at the University of Charleston in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Not only will New River CTC students receive a curriculum map tailored to linking their associate degree credits to a University of Charleston degree, but they will also be eligible for a $2,500 annual CTC Partnership Scholarship in addition to the generous academic scholarships UC offers based on incoming students’ cumulative grade point averages.

Both colleges have aligned their curricula, ensuring that the courses taken at New River CTC seamlessly integrate with the programs offered at the University of Charleston.

New River CTC’s President, Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with the University of Charleston through this 2+2 articulation agreement. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education and ensuring a seamless transition for students as they progress in their academic careers.”

“The University of Charleston has a long history of providing relevant and flexible curriculum allowing our students to graduate on time and with low student loan debt,” said Dr. Marty Roth, President of the University of Charleston. “We look forward to working with New River CTC students who wish to continue their education beyond their associate degree.”

This 2+2 articulation agreement marks a significant milestone in the educational landscape, exemplifying both institutions’ commitment to student success and academic excellence.