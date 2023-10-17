New River Community and Technical College Foundation Receives $25,000 Donation to Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship Fund

[BEAVER, WV] – The New River Community and Technical College Foundation is pleased to announce an anonymous gift of $25,000 to the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship, an endowment made possible by Dr. Kyle and Ann Fort. This scholarship fund was created as a memorial for Dr. Fort’s esteemed former colleagues: Dr. Robert Wheeler, Dr. Lynn Smith, and Dr. Patrick Brown.

The gift of $25,000 now brings the scholarship fund to $42,272. This generous donation will further support students and provide them with more opportunities to pursue their education and create a brighter future for themselves. The Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship aims to support deserving students pursuing an Allied Health certificate or degree at any New River Community and Technical College campus or location.

Scholarship Criteria:

– Students may attend any New River CTC campus or location.

– The scholarship may be provided as emergency funds for students as needed.

Dr. Fort and Ann Fort emphasize their commitment to supporting education and honoring the legacy of his colleagues through this enduring scholarship opportunity. The scholarship represents a significant investment in the education of Allied Health students at New River CTC, and this anonymous donation allows the continuation of that very investment.

“Investing in education is not just investing in students, but in the community. By contributing to scholarship funds, you are doing more than funding an education; you are fostering futures and creating more opportunities for students to achieve their goals by providing them with the necessary means to continue on their journey. We at New River CTC hope you will further explore scholarship endowments and consider investing in the future of our students.” said Michael Green, Chief of Staff, Vice President for External Affairs and Executive Director for the New River CTC Foundation.

For more information about the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship or to contribute to this meaningful initiative, please call 304-929-6734 or visit www.nrctcf.org