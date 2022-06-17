New River CTC and Summers County ARH announce partnership 

[HINTON, W.Va.] A partnership between New River Community and Technical College and Summers County ARH Hospital is bringing new educational opportunities to the county, starting with the college’s practical nursing program.

“We know that the region needs nurses,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver. “Our partnership with the hospital will allow us to bring classes directly to Hinton to increase access to education and training opportunities.”

Beginning in August 2022, New River CTC will offer the Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing program classes at the Summers County ARH facility in Hinton. The partnership between the college and hospital will also allow for additional programs to be offered at the hospital in the future.

According to Wes Dangerfield, Summers County ARH Hospital CEO, this is the first offering of its kind for higher education within the county.

“We are excited to partner with New River CTC and have this opportunity offered on our campus to benefit to the wonderful folks in our region,” said Dangerfield.

The need for nurses and having a program in-county is believed to be real game changer.

“We know transportation can be a challenge for the residents of Summers County. Couple that with the current rising cost of gas, this close-to-home opportunity will make a tangible difference in the quality of life for those who choose who participate,” he said. “New River Community and Technical College partnership opens up a pipeline for education, employment and enhancing our community.”

New River CTC also offers the practical nursing program at campuses in Lewisburg, Summersville and Beaver. New class starts for the program are scheduled each fall, and once students are accepted into the program, they can earn their practical nursing certificate in 11 months.

Applications for practical nursing classes starting this fall in Hinton are being accepted now through July 1, and the TEAS exam will be offered remotely for nursing student applicants. Students interested in enrolling in the program for August 2023 are encouraged to apply for this fall and begin taking prerequisite courses for the program.

Additional information on New River CTC’s practical nursing program is available online at www.newriver.edu/courses/licensed-practical-nurse-cas/. For information on admissions and other programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).