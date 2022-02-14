New River CTC Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Beckley, WV-

The New River Community and Technical College Foundation scholarship application is available online from Feb. 14 – April 4, 2022.

Students apply at www.nrctcf.org for scholarship funds to help pay for college tuition, books, and expenses. Scholarships will be awarded during the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters.

“New River CTC Foundation seeks to increase the number of scholarship recipients each year. The more scholarships that are awarded, the more students receive much-needed financial assistance to reach their academic and career goals,” said New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Michael Green.

New students, current students, and graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Scholarship awards are based on a variety of criteria including financial need, program of study, academic merit, and community service. Each year, New River CTC Foundation provides $125,000 in scholarships for students.

“The scholarship application is designed to be user-friendly for students to make the process as simple as possible. Additionally, scholarship information sessions help students with any questions about the scholarship process,” Green said.

Scholarship information sessions will be held in March to help students navigate the online application as well as provide information about financial aid, letters of recommendation, and scholarship essays. Information sessions will be announced on the College’s website and Facebook page.

For more information about scholarships call 304-929-6734 or email foundation@newriver.edu. For information about degree programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver)