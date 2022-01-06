New River CTC Invitational Game Postponed Thursday ahead of storm

Beckley, WV – Due to inclement weather and early school dismissals in our region, there will be no games played for the New River CTC Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. We are working to reschedule the games originally scheduled for Thursday on Friday and Saturday. New River CTC Invitational schedule updates will be posted on our Facebook page as well as the Tourney Machine App as they are made, and we will also send out additional media advisories as information becomes available.

The New River CTC Invitational is presented by New, Taylor and Associates and New River CTC.