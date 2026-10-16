New River CTC Nursing Program Earns Initial Accreditation

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — New River Community and Technical College’s Associate Degree Nursing program has earned initial accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The commission’s Board of Commissioners approved the accreditation at its September 2026 meeting. The decision includes all program options reviewed, with the next evaluation visit scheduled for spring 2031.

College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver credited nursing faculty and staff for their work preparing students for healthcare careers throughout southern West Virginia.

Accreditation recognizes the program’s compliance with established nursing education standards.

Information about the Associate Degree Nursing program is available at newriver.edu or by calling 304-647-6572.