New River CTC offers CNA training in Summersville

[SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.] A six-week certified nursing assistant (CNA) class is scheduled at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville starting April 18, 2022.



“‘New River CTC’s CNA class helps students establish their career in the nursing field while also helping the community as they put to work what they have learned to care for others,” Instructor Michelle Johnson said.

Johnson has worked in nursing for over 40 years. She is a registered nurse and holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Johnson has taught in New River CTC’s practical nursing program for 13 years. She has experience in surgical, medical surgical, cardiac care and geriatric care nursing and is currently working in clinical nursing with WVU Medicine.

The CNA class will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday. The class has both an in-person lecture along with a lab and clinical component.

Tuition for the CNA class is $1,800 and includes textbooks, a background check, a drug test, uniforms, a stethoscope and exam fees. New River CTC’s CNA class is approved for tuition assistance funding through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.

Registration for the class is required by April 1, 2022. To register online, visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).