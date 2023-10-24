New River CTC Offers Electrical Retraining Course: Annual Requirement for Mine Electricians

[SUMMERSVILLE, WV] – New River Community and Technical College is proud to announce an upcoming Electrical Retraining course, an annual requirement for mine electricians to renew their certification cards.

This comprehensive 8-hour course satisfies the annual retraining requirement for mine electricians to renew their certification cards. The curriculum encompasses crucial updates, best practices, and safety protocols essential for working in mining environments. This training session is designed to equip participants with the latest knowledge and skills required in their profession. All mine electricians in need of annual training to renew their certification can register for the course.

Event Dates and Times:

Date: November 10, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

*Additional Class (if needed):

Date: December 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location:

New River Community and Technical College

6101 Webster Rd

Summersville, WV 26651

United States

Cost:

$50 (Tuition fees)

Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed by November 6th for the November class and December 11th for the additional class if required.

New River CTC urges all mine electricians to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge, ensuring a safer working environment for themselves and their colleagues.

Detailed information about the Electrical Retraining course can be found on the New River CTC website https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ on the Workforce page.

For registration and further inquiries, please contact:

Gloria Kincaid

Email: gkincaid@newriver.edu

Phone: 304-793-6101