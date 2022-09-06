New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Announces Autumn Schedule 

Glen Jean, WV – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jason Newman announced today that autumn operating hours will be in effect at park facilities starting September 6. During this fall season, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing and Sandstone Visitor Center in Sandstone will remain open seven days a week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Thurmond Visitor Center will also be open weekends through the end of October, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays only. Grandview Visitor Center open weekends through the end of October, 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays only.

All other park facilities are open for the autumn including the campgrounds, parking lots, boat launches, and most roads and trails. The park is open 24 hours a day, although certain access roads or areas may be temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions such as flooding or storms. Long-term and most temporary closures are posted on the park’s webpage under “Alerts,” or at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/conditions.htm, or through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Ranger-guided walks and talks will continue through this season including Hidden History Happenings, a special event at sites throughout Southern West Virgina September 16 – 25. Follow the park on social media for more information about these free activities. A calendar of park events is online at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/programs.htm. Some programs do require reservations.

“Autumn is an amazing time to explore parks,” said Newman. “The changing colors of the fall leaves draw people from near and far to see the beauty of the gorge, but this time of year is a fun time to explore the history of this area. Rich stories of people and communities can be found around every bend in the gorge. Special events like Hidden History Happenings highlight this region’s heritage.”

For updated information about the national parks in southern West Virginia, please visit the park websites at nps.gov/neri, nps.gov/gari, and nps.gov/blue and follow park social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.