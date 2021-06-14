New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Announces Summer Schedule

Glen Jean, WV –(WWNR) New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Lizzie Watts announced today that summer operating hours will be in effect at park facilities starting June 12. During this time, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing will remain open seven days a week, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Sandstone Visitor Center will be open seven days a week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Grandview Visitor Center will open seven days a week from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and the Thurmond Visitor Center will open seven days a week from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

All other park facilities are open for the summer including the campgrounds, parking lots, boat launches, and most roads and trails. The park is normally open 24 hours a day, although certain access roads or areas may be temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions such as flooding or storms. Long-term and most temporary closures are posted on the park’s webpage under “Alerts,” or at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/conditions.htm, or through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Ranger guided walks and talks will also begin soon along with fun guided hikes, bike rides, paddleboard programs, and other outdoor activities offered as part of the popular “Get Active in the Park” series. Follow “Get Active in the Park” on social media for more information about these free activities. A calendar of park events is online at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/programs.htm.

“The park is especially busy this year,” said Watts. “Please plan ahead and if you’re hiking, make sure you have an alternate trail in mind should your first choice be too busy. Also, with the higher numbers of visitors we have using the park, helping us protect it by practicing Leave No Trace principles during your visit is extra important.”

Watts also encouraged visiting during less busy times of the week and day and following all posted guidance, noting that ‘Responsible Recreation’ is especially important this year. The park continues to monitor local COVID counts via the CDC’s Data Tracker at CDC COVID Data Tracker. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.