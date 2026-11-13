New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to Begin Projects in Prince, Thurmond and Brookside

Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund provides $36 million to preserve historic structures and remove dilapidated buildings

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — Construction and building removal work is scheduled to begin in late November in the Prince, Thurmond and Brookside areas of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The projects will receive approximately $36 million from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund , established under legislation signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in 2020. This investment will address long-deferred maintenance and improve visitor safety by stabilizing historic structures in Thurmond, improving water and wastewater infrastructure and removing dilapidated buildings in all three areas.

Following building removal, crews will begin work on several historic structures in Thurmond, including the Fatty Lipscomb, McClung, McGuffin, Marilyn Brown and Erskine Pugh houses, as well as buildings along historic Commercial Row. Improvements will include roof and gutter replacement, storefront restoration, interior framing repairs, installation of electrical, fire protection and security systems, and site drainage improvements. The work also includes a new retaining wall in front of the previously restored historic depot.

To prepare the sites and protect visitors, temporary closures will begin Nov. 30 and are expected to continue into spring 2027 during building removal. In Thurmond, each work site will have a posted and barricaded 150-foot safety zone. In Prince, the closure will extend to National Park Service lands near the Prince Brothers store.

Restrictions will remain in effect at all times, including evenings, weekends and holidays, even when crews are not present. Some access roads may close temporarily. The broader improvement program will continue for several years and may require additional closures as work progresses.

“These GAOA LRF projects will protect historic resources while improving visitor access and safety,” said Acting New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Eric LaPrice. “As we conduct this important work, we appreciate the public’s patience and look forward to welcoming visitors back to see the improved structures once work is complete.”

The park is also developing a program to offer improved and enhanced structures as potential public leasing opportunities through a request for proposals. More information on the request for proposals process can be found on nps.gov . For questions on leasing, please contact the park at NERI_leasing@nps.gov.

The Great American Outdoors Act is one of President Trump’s greatest conservation achievements. Its Legacy Restoration Fund provides funding to address long-deferred maintenance needs across the National Park System, helping ensure safe, resilient and accessible public lands for current and future generations.