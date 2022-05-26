Announces Summer Schedule

Glen Jean, WV – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jason Newman announced today that summer operating hours will be in effect at park facilities starting May 28. During this summer season, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing and Sandstone Visitor Center in Sandstone will remain open seven days a week, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Grandview Visitor Center will be open seven days a week from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The Thurmond Visitor Center will also be open daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

All other park facilities are open for the summer including the campgrounds, parking lots, boat launches, and most roads and trails. The park is normally open 24 hours a day, although certain access roads or areas may be temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions such as flooding or storms. Long-term and most temporary closures are posted on the park’s webpage under “Alerts,” or at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/conditions.htm, or through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Ranger-guided walks and talks will also begin on May 28 including guided hikes, bike rides, talks, and other outdoor activities. The popular “Get Active in the Park” series will continue this summer. Follow the park and “Get Active in the Park” on social media for more information about these free activities. A calendar of park events is online at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/programs.htm. Some programs do require reservations.

“The park is especially busy this year,” said Newman. “Please plan ahead and if you’re hiking, make sure you have an alternate trail in mind should the site of your first choice be too busy. Also, with the higher numbers of visitors we have using the park, helping us protect it by practicing Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics principles during your visit is extra important.” Newman also encouraged visiting during less busy times of the week and day and following all posted guidance.

For updated information about the national parks in southern West Virginia, please visit the park websites at nps.gov/neri, nps.gov/gari, and nps.gov/blue and follow park social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.